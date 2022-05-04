Vandals wreak havoc at Peterhead park

Vandals wreaked havoc at Victoria Park, snapping saplings and scrawling graffiti.

The vandals struck Victoria Park over a series of nights causing havoc and resulting in the younger children not being able to use the play equipment and having to leave the park.

Peterhead Area Community Trust (PACT) opened the gates to the much anticipated park on April 29. But they were left heartbroken when they found that young vandals had broken sapling trees and equipment and scrawled graffiti over the area.

In a post on Facebook the group said: “Well, it didn’t take long for the damage to happen.

"So disgusted and heartbreaking to see damage and vandalism already at Victoria Park. All the hard work and effort PACT put into this project and it looks like it will be destroyed in no time.

"Please can we ask the community to be vigilant for any anti-social behaviour and acts of vandalism and to report this to PACT via FB messanger.

"If this lovely community facility is not respected and looked after and vandalism continues we will have no option but to close the park and lock the gates.”

They also confirmed that they were seeking advice from Police and the council on what to do next.