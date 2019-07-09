Unite secures ‘major victory’ for construction workers at St Fergus Gas plant

Unite the union has confirmed it has secured a ‘major victory’ for construction workers at the Shell owned St Fergus Gas plant. Following constructive meetings involving Unite and Wood Group representatives a proposal was put the workforce which has now ended the dispute while also allaying the union’s concerns over health and safety.

Unite had threatened to hold an industrial action ballot in response to the Wood Group withdrawing a long standing payment for Permit Holder workers who receive a daily payment to carry out safety duties at the site near Peterhead.

The planned cancellation of the Permit Holder payment could have led to wages being cut by up to £103 per week for some workers, in addition to every worker potentially being forced to carry a permit whether they wished to or not. The new proposal will ensure that this situation will not arise.

Unite regional industrial officer, Vic Fraser, said “Unite members have achieved a major victory at the St Fergus gas plant, and also for the local community.

"We have ensured that health and safety will not be compromised in any way and achieved a number of commitments to guarantee this outcome from the Wood Group. Unite’s strength and resolve at the gas plant has delivered a satisfactory resolution for all parties.

"This is a great example of what can be achieved when union members act and are listened to by management.”