Trio take on coastal walk for charities

A Peterhead couple have raised more than £5,000 for charity in memory of a beloved family member.

Georgina and Scott Reid walked 50 miles over two days with family friend Kevin Lamb back in April to raise money for Brainstrust UK and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The trio walked along the Fife Coastal Path as part of the ‘Follow the Seagulls’ charity event on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28.

They decided to take on the challenge in memory of Scott’s uncle, Derek, who was diagnosed with a Stage 4 brain tumor in October last year and sadly passed away in March.

Georgina said: “Scott and I had talked about doing a walk and when we came across Follow the Seagulls and Brainstrust UK we knew we had to it.

“Seeing what Derek went through, we felt we would like to raise awareness of Brainstrust UK to help others dealing with brain cancer and everything else that comes with it.

“Also we wanted to give something back to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for everything they did for Derek.”

The fundraising walk raised a total of £5,300.

Georgina added: “The walk was really good, it was stunning and the weather was on our side.

“The amount of money we raised is amazing – £2,500 will be donated to ARI’s Neurology department and Vascular ward as they helped Derek, and another £2,500 will go to Brainstrust UK.

“We would like to thank the community for supporting us, we wouldn’t have managed to raise as much as we did without them.

“We would also like to thank Donalds of Peterhead for helping us purchase a state of the art sofa for the Cottage Hospital.”

Georgina believes that Derek would have been proud of their achievements as she explained: “Without a doubt he would have been proud.

“He would have met us at the finish line of the walk in St Andrews.

“He was determined to come along to our quiz night we held in March but unfortunately he was too ill.”