Town traffic-calming measures proposed

Speeding motorists and high volumes of pedestrian traffic have driven forward plans for traffic-calming measures on Peterhead’s Kinmundy Road.

Under new proposals to be debated by councillors on Tuesday next week, Aberdeenshire Council is recommending electronic speed indictor devices are installed with a review after two years.

Members of the Buchan Area Committee will hear that Aberdeenshire Council has the equipment ready for use and is aiming to install them before the end of the summer holidays.

The push comes after the committee agreed to continue further investigatory works to look at both the introduction of traffic-calming on Kinmundy Road and the creation of a lay-by on Cairntrodlie next to Clerkhill Primary School as part of a wider safety drive.

In a report to committee, Infrastructure Services director Stephen Archer will explain that the council deployed temporary driver feedback signs in both directions in November and December 2018 for three weeks.

He says the results from both those counts were that in both directions the 85%ile speed – speed limit plus 10% plus 2mph – was recorded between 33 and 34mph.

“As per the procedure we also completed a covert speed count between February 13-17 to determine the speeds without the feedback signs. The 85%ile speeds recorded were between 36 and 37mph,” he explains.

Mr Archer states: “Given the 85%ile speed is marginally above the intervention level whereby traffic calming measures would be considered, the use of the interactive signs is considered to be the most appropriate measure.”

Meanwhile, a one-day pedestrian count on May 8 concentrating on looking west towards the Tavern Inn and Coop store showed that 3-4pm was the busiest time with 47 pedestrians and 183 vehicles passing through.