Speeches, sangs and clatter at Peterhead Burns Club

The 194th Dinner of Peterhead Burns Club took place on Friday, January 24, at the town’s Palace Hotel.

The event was thoroughly enjoyed by nearly 300 members and guests who gathered to celebrate Scotland’s National Bard’s Birthday with “Speeches, Sangs and Clatter”, in a most joyful and successful evening.

Some of the guests at Friday's dinner.

Jim Murray again orchestrated the evening as Croupier directing the proceedings with great flare and panache.

After being piped in by Sinclair Lamb, Malcolm White gave a most passionate rendition of “To The Haggis”.

Following an excellent Burn’s dinner expertly served by the Palace Hotel staff, Fraternal Greetings from sister clubs far and wide were read by the club’s Honorary Secretary Andrew Bruce.

The president this year was a Neil MacArthur of Monymusk who after toasting Her Majesty the Queen, delivered a most entertaining and knowledgeable Immortal Memory to the appreciation of his audience.

The top table of speakers, committee and guests.

Dr Bruce Strachan toasted “Our Guests” followed by a toast to “The Lassies” which was delivered by Gregor MackIntosh. William Youngson recited the Burn’s Poem, “Epistle to a Young Friend” and Sandy Stewart delivered that old Burn’s favourite, “Holy Willie’s Prayer”.

The company was entertained by a selection of songs ably sung by Edward Dickens of Stonehaven, who was that evening performing for the first time at Peterhead Burns Club. Edward was ably accompanied on the piano by Gordon Hay. A superb medley of fiddle music was delivered by that renowned artiste, Paul Anderson of Tarland.

Enjoying the celebrations.

Toasting the Bard with a wee dram