Seafood Scotland gets behind Blue Toon festival

Seafood Scotland is getting behind Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight by supporting next weekend’s Peterhead Seafood Festival.

The body’s sponsorship will ensure a range of cooking demonstrations and sampling activities are in place at the event to help promote and educate visitors about local and national sustainable seafood.

The Blue Toon festival, on Saturday, September 14, provides an ideal platform to spotlight Scotland’s high-quality catch, the fantastic seafood companies, brands and people contributing to the success of the Scottish seafood sector.

Donna Fordyce, Industry Engagement Specialist at Seafood Scotland, said: “Food and drink festivals play an important role in helping to promote the unique and diverse range of seafood Scotland has to offer.

“Sometimes they are the only places that bring producers and consumers together. They provide a cultural and critical context for our eating and help educate and inform us about how and what we eat. Seafood Scotland is proud to support these festivals as part of this year’s Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight and beyond.

“The passion and commitment from Scotland’s seafood suppliers shine through at these events and provides the opportunity for businesses to tap into the growing demand from tourists as well as locals to eat local and support important rural economies.”

Find out more about Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight at www.fooddrinkfort.scot.