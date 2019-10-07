Scaffolding set to be removed from Peterhead Sheriff Court

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has been given an assurance from the Scottish Courts Service that works at Peterhead Sheriff Court are on schedule and the scaffolding will be removed by the end of the month.

Local residents have long-complained about the eyesore as scaffolding has covered the building for years while works to repair the roof and cladding have been ongoing.

Now, Chief Executive of the Scottish Courts Service Eric McQueen in a reply to the SNP MSP has advised the works are on schedule to be completed on 17 October with the scaffolding removed by the end of the month.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “I’m pleased the end is now in sight for these works and the removal of the scaffolding will take place shortly.

“Local residents have been concerned at the length of time taken for these works, albeit there is an understanding the works are of an essential nature. With a previous deadline for completion of the works having passed, I’m pleased it now looks like completion is imminent and we can see an end to the scaffolding covering one of the Peterhead’s main town centre landmark buildings.”