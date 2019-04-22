Robotics competition success for pupils

A group of pupils from Mintlaw Academy took part in the VEX Robotics Competition last month and were delighted to come away with a top award.

The Broken Robots team travelled down to the NEC in Birmingham at the beginning of March to compete in the national final of the competition with their robot ‘Not Dead Yet’.

The team finished 43rd out of 60 but were delighted to win the Overall Sportmans Award for their hard work and efforts.

They had made it to the finals after successfully making it through the competition heats at Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen.

The team flew down south with Christopher Shapiro, a teacher of computing at the academy.

After checking in to their hotel in Birmingham, the team carefully pieced the robot together again as it had to be disassembled for the flight.

During the competition the group had to programme their robot to carry out a number of tasks.

Speaking to the Buchanie after the event the Broken Robots team said that they had an “absolute blast” at the competition and added that the experience was “a good team building exercise”.