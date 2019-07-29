Robert is the Best of Buchan 2019

There was a full house for this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week Best of Buchan Awards at the town’s Palace Hotel.
Judges had a hard time choosing just one winner, but on the night the Best of Buchan title went to local funeral director Robert Mackie.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Musician of the Year - Centre Stage Productions; Teacher of the Year - Dianne Pressley, Clerkhill School.
Outstanding local of the Year - Sheena Irvine.
Business of the Year - Murdoch Allan.
Blue Light Hero of the Year - Stewart Wood.
Group/organisation of the Year - Shape Up Peterhead.
Young Ambassador of the Year - Zane Laird.
Volunteer of the Year - Nicola Drummond.
Sporting Achivement of the Year - Kevin Cunningham.
Best of Buchan 2019 - Robert Mackie.