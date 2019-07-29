Robert is the Best of Buchan 2019

There was a full house for this year’s Peterhead Scottish Week Best of Buchan Awards at the town’s Palace Hotel.

Judges had a hard time choosing just one winner, but on the night the Best of Buchan title went to local funeral director Robert Mackie.

Alasdair Corbett and Stephanie Wemyss from Centre Stage Productions.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Musician of the Year - Centre Stage Productions; Teacher of the Year - Dianne Pressley, Clerkhill School.

Outstanding local of the Year - Sheena Irvine.

Business of the Year - Murdoch Allan.

Clerkhill teacher Dianne Pressley with her Teacher of the Year Award.

Blue Light Hero of the Year - Stewart Wood.

Group/organisation of the Year - Shape Up Peterhead.

Young Ambassador of the Year - Zane Laird.

Volunteer of the Year - Nicola Drummond.

Volunteer of the Year winner Nicola Drummond (left) with her award.

Sporting Achivement of the Year - Kevin Cunningham.

Best of Buchan 2019 - Robert Mackie.

PJ Coutts of Shape Up Peterhead with the Group/organisation of the Year Award.