Pupils kick-off GoFitba project

Eight pupils from Peterhead Central School have started a 12-week programme aimed at promoting football and healthy eating.

The pupils are taking part in GoFitba - a health and wellbeing project developed by The Scottish Football Partnership Trust and delivered by Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust.

Over the next 12 weeks the pupils will take part in regular and fun physical activity challenges while learning about the importance of leading a balanced and healthy lifestyle through diet and nutrition.

The project aims to increase the children’s self-motivation, self-confidence and also develop their self-esteem.

Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust will send community project officers to the school each week to offer football skills and training, while the healthy food will be provided by Peterhead’s Lettuce Eat Healthy, based on the town’s Queen Street.

Commenting on their involvement with the project the owner of Lettuce Eat Healthy, Lorraine Duthie, said: “This is a great opportunity for us at Lettuce Eat Healthy to come along and speak to the next generation about healthy eating because at the moment we have a generation where heart disease is a massive issue.

“I was really chuffed when Lois came in to the shop and asked us to take part.”

She added: “This is what it is all about for us - coming out, speaking to the kids and giving them healthy food.”

The GoFitba project aims to support the Curriculum for Excellence’s Health and Wellbeing outcomes.