Police divers search harbour for missing Aivars

Searches are continuing in Peterhead for Aivars Kajaks as part of an extensive investigation to trace the 44-year-old.

Aivars has not been seen for more than three weeks and was reported missing to Police earlier this month when his family raised concerns that no one had seen or heard from him in some time.

He was last seen in the Broad Place area of the town and extensive CCTV work, house-to-house enquiries and a large number of address checks have been ongoing.

Searches have also been ongoing in areas surrounding Broad Place, town centre, areas of coastline and this week Police Scotland's dive & marine unit will be carrying out searches of Peterhead Harbour.

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner said: “From our enquiries so far and from speaking to members of Aivars family and friends, we have been attempting to build a picture of Aivars life in the weeks leading up to, and at the time of his disappearance.

"We still need to keep an open mind in relation to what has happened to him and I urge anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible - it is not too late."

Aivars is described as being around 5ft 6, has short brown hair, brown eyes and when last seen was wearing a jacket and blue jeans. He is known to work odd jobs, stays with friends on a short-term basis and is known to regularly frequent the town-centre. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 4151 of August 10.

Officers have also issued three missing person posters and continue to ask the public to help them by sharing these in the hope someone knows where Aivars might be or recognises him. One is in English, another translated into Latvian (Aivars’ native language) and another in Russian as he is believed to have numerous friends and acquaintances who speak these languages.