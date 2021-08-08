Plans for 'dream' cafe could help save Port Erroll Harbour

The proposed Harbour Dunes Café has been earmarked for this piece of land to the end of Harbour Street on ground that was previously used for the drying of salmon fishing nets.

Full planning permission is being sought to construct the facility next to Port Erroll Harbour in a bid to add to the viability of the historic port.

The new eatery, to be named Harbour Dunes Café, would be located to the end of Harbour Street on ground that was previously used for the drying of salmon fishing nets.

Port Erroll Harbour is currently in urgent need of repair and maintenance work but the costs required are “currently beyond the reach” of its trustees so it is hoped the new café will help.

The previous cafe at the Port Erroll Harbour. (Photo ©Mike Pennington cc-by-sa/2.0)

Port Erroll Harbour Ltd will lease the land if permission for the café is approved and its current trustees support the application.

Harbour director Ian Edwards said the last quote they received for repair work to the port totalled over £2 million and added: “For a small little harbour like us there is no way we could get that money in.”

Port Erroll Harbour Ltd is currently working towards achieving charitable status so that it can provide and source much needed funds that will support the harbour.

Providing the lease for the café would help the company with its goal to keep the harbour running for the next generation and those in the years to come.

Mr Edwards said: “A portable café was once available at the harbour and was received well by the community.

“The proposed café is very in keeping with the community and the conservation of the area. It is a stunning place at the harbour and the café would bring more people, more money and would help us as well as the wider community.

“If there is no money there is no more harbour.”

The applicants, a family local to Cruden Bay, said that opening a café in the area had been a dream “for years” and they hope that the proposed facility will attract local residents and visitors to the area.

They added: “We aim to work closely with the local community to help safeguard the future of Port Erroll Harbour and assist where possible with the council and projects to keep our beautiful beach and village as clean and welcoming as possible for everyone to enjoy.

“This is a huge opportunity to turn a piece of ground which is currently unused into a real vibrant and enjoyable community space.

“In previous years, the fishing was the community. Port Erroll revolved around the harbour and people from near and far made a living from it. Sadly those days are gone, remembered only in old photographs. However we have been given a chance to put something in its place that can be enjoyed for years to come.”

The building would be constructed from shipping containers, steel and timber cladding in a V-shaped layout with an outdoor seating area. A takeaway serving hatch has also been included as part of the plans.

Concerns regarding potential flooding at the site had been raised at the enquiry stage but architect Stephen G. Brown has said that the building is “not in an area likely to flood”.

The building would be heated by the use of an air-source heat pump and PV solar panels that would be installed on the roof.

The café would be open all year round and would create between four to nine new jobs depending on the time of year.

Plans for a larger heritage centre at the harbour had been created by Port Erroll Harbour trustees in 2014 but never came to fruition.

A survey carried out at the time revealed that of 94 per cent of respondents said a café was the “most desired facility needed” in the village.