Peterhead's Victoria Park project receives cut of £2m investment pot

Work is underway to transform this unused piece of land.

And one of the projects set to benefit is the Victoria Park Community Gardens in Peterhead, with Peterhead Area Community Trust (PACT) set to receive £32,737.

Earlier this year the Scottish Government announced a £38 million capital injection into the national Place Based Investment Programme (PBIP) for 2021-22, with Aberdeenshire’s allocation totalling £2.04m..

Investment is aimed at helping local communities regenerate and revitalise towns and villages, tackle inequality and disadvantage and accelerate Scotland towards ‘net zero’ emissions targets.

The plans for Victoria Park.

Another significant feature is increased footfall within our town centres, benefiting local businesses.

The Aberdeenshire PBIP Panel looked for projects which could demonstrate local engagement and support, could realistically be delivered in a short timescale, were sustainable and helped transform their places.

Councillor Peter Argyll, chair of the council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “Creating vibrant, successful, sustainable places is at the heart of our decision-making.

“This money will help a number of communities across Aberdeenshire to improve their places and will, in turn, support the longer-term economic recovery.

“The fund was heavily over-subscribed and we needed to prioritise and take some difficult decisions. All of the projects offer much in their own rights and as this is a multi-year programme, for those that were not successful this time round, they have the opportunity to respond to feedback and re-apply if appropriate.”

The successful projects include the enhancement of several existing town centre initiatives as well as several new ones, including funding towards a new skate and wheeled sports park in Fraserburgh, bringing the Alford Valley Community Railway station building back into use and a priority transport scheme in Ellon.

The funding allocated to PACT is for the existing Victoria Park project to develop a green space, community gardens, play and exercise areas in an unused site near Peterhead town centre.

This additional funding will enable the project to complete its current phase of improvements.

Vice-chair Councillor John Cox added: “The panel had to make decisions based on those projects that could realistically deliver this year. It is very important that communities start to develop their plans now so that they are in a stronger position to take advantage of this funding in future years.