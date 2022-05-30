Peterhead's 60th Buchan Queen is chosen

Erika will be joined by her Princesses, Alana Henderson and Melissa Watson for the diamond week which gets underway on July 16 with the official crowning ceremony in the town centre.

Erika will be the 60th Buchan Queen to wear the crown, the first being Madeline Kelman way back in 1962.

This year’s contest was held at Buchan Braes Hotel in Boddam with compere for the evening Chris Watson taking on the task from Scottish Week committee stalwart Graham Barron who unfortunately was unable to attend.

Buchan Queen Erika Paterson with her Princesses Alana Henderson and Melissa Watson Picture: Peter Lewis Photography.

However, he did a sterling job and was thanked for his efforts by the organisers.

Music for the evening was provided by DJ Scott Wood, allowing the packed venue to enjoy themselves both before and after the judging.

Taking on the judging task this year were Martin Ingram from Original 106, John Karwl-Jackes, general manager of the Crowne Plaza Aberdeen (event sponsor) and Buchan Area Manager Amanda Roe.

After having answered a series of questions in the first round the judges found the girls ‘approachable, mannerable and positive’.

Speaking to the audience in the second round the girls spoke eloquently and were very engaging.