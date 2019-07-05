Peterhead welcome for team

Living Waters Community Church in Peterhead welcomes a team of American youth to the town this weekend.

The team of young people will serve the community throughout the week with litter picks, garden work and general volunteering throughout the town.

The team comes from Pennsylvania where, as a youth group, they serve their own community through work projects and outreach.

A spokesperson for Living Waters Community Church said: “They have all paid their own fares to get here as they all believe working/blessing in another town would be a great way of spreading the Gospel.

“This is a vibrant group of teenagers who are very excited to visit Peterhead.”

The church already has a team of five interns from New Port Church in Pennsylvania who have been working with some of the youth in the church since February.