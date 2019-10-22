Peterhead shopper scoops more than £400 in Supermarket Sweep

A Peterhead shopper has scooped more than £400 for Aberdeenshire Foodbank following a special supermarket sweep at the town’s Aldi store.

Donna Tait raised an amazing £433,42 for the foodbank while picking up the same value in Aldi favourites for herself.

Donna was chosen as the winner of the in-store Supermarket Sweep competition and took part in the five-minute trolley dash around the Kirk Street store earlier this month.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi matched the total value of Donna’s haul and donated the lump sum to her nominated charity, Instant Neighbour.

Donna said: “I had a fantastic time taking part in Aldi’s supermarket Sweep. The store staff were very supporting, cheering me on as I raced around.

“I am so thrilled to have raised more than £400 for such a worthwhile local cause and I hope this donation will be of great benefit to those in need.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to Aldi for the opportunity to take part in such a fun event.”

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “The Aldi Supermarket Sweep is now a firm favourite across the country and this time it was the turn of Donna from Peterhead to take part.

"During the five-minute sweep at our Kirk Street store, Donna managed to snap up a whole load of Aldi treats for herself, and what’s more raise an incredible amount for Instant Neighbour.”

Evan Adamson, community connector at Instant Neighbour, added: “At Instant Neighbour, we have seen a shockingly large rise in demand for our foodbank.

"With Christmas fast approaching, we rely on the generosity of individuals and organisations, like Aldi, to help us support those most in need. Donna’s amazing effort ensures we can continue helping individuals and families across Aberdeenshire, and I would like to extend our thanks to Aldi for making this incredible donation.”