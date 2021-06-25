Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew comes to the rescue of angling boat taking on water

The Peterhead lifeboat, The Misses Robertson of Kintail, at her crew were called to rescue a small angling vessel. (Photo: Craig Meheut/RNLI)

Aberdeen Coastguard requested the immediate launch of the lifeboat at 1.02pm on Wednesday (June 23) after a report was received from Police Scotland of a small vessel taking on water just outside of the Peterhead Harbour breakwater.

The all-weather lifeboat, Misses Robertson of Kintail, and her volunteer crew arrived on the scene at 1.18 pm, transferring two crew members and a salvage pump to the casualty vessel.

However, it was quickly decided that the design of the boat was going to restrict access to the bilges so the crew members began bailing the water out by hand.

While assessing the situation, and in consideration of the slower process of bailing-out the boat, lifeboat Coxwain Pat Davidson decided it was safest to tow the casualty vessel alongside the lifeboat the short distance back to Peterhead Marina, where the local Coastguard team helped to fix a safe mooring.

Crew Member Keith More said: “We came alongside the vessel and transferred across the salvage pump. Ryan and I made every effort to try and pump out the water, but due to the boat's design, it proved easier to use the traditional methods of bailing out the boat by hand.”

Coxwain Pat Davidson added: “We received an immediate launch request from the Coastguard after the casualty called 999 for assistance when their vessel began taking on water.

"A Mayday relay was issued, and other vessels were also responding. However, due to the excellent response time of our volunteers, we arrived on the scene very quickly, within only five minutes of launching the lifeboat.

"I want to thank the crew for their excellent teamwork to help stabilise the vessel and safely tow her to Peterhead Marina. Our thanks also go to the other vessels who responded along with Peterhead Coastguard.”