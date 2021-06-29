Peterhead golfing pals raise funds for Brothers in Arms in memory of friend Gavin

The four friends – Graham Bruce, Chris Nicoll, Sean Adams and Craig Ballantine – at Cruden Bay at the start of their challenge.

Graham Bruce, Chris Nicoll, Sean Adam and Craig Ballantine took on the challenge of playing four rounds of golf at four different courses in one day.

They did so in support of Brothers in Arms, a mental wellbeing charity that aims to empower men to support themselves.

The challenge took place on Friday (June 25), which was Gavin’s birthday.

They started with their first round at Cruden Bay, then moved on to Ellon and Newburgh, before finishing at Longside.

Gavin’s mum Wilma said she was very proud of the quartet for their efforts in raising money for such a good cause.

"They are all very close friends, and were very good friends of Gavin,” she said. “They’ve also had family members suffering from depression etc., so it’s not just Gavin, and some of them have had their own little struggles, but the main reason for the golf challenge is in memory of Gavin.”

Wilma and the four friends thanked the golf clubs involved for their time and for donating the rounds of golf, and said they were very appreciative of all the support they received on the day.