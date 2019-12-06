Peterhead FC spreads the Christmas cheer with Festive Friends

Peterhead Football Club held its fourth Festive Friends lunch yesterday.

More than 70 people attended the event, which has grown in popularity each year.

Peterhead FC manger Jim McInally serves up a festive feast to guests.

Buchanhaven School Choir kicked-off the proceedings with 30 minutes of Christmas carols and guests enjoying singing along.

This was followed by a three-course Christmas lunch courtesy of Peterhead FC and Harry Fraser Catering.

Sweet mince pies rounded of the meal and these were provided by the Hame Bakery.

To complete a wonderful day, guests were entertained with a Boogie in the Bar until 3.30pm.

When it was time to leave there was a further treat in store in the form of a gift hamper provided by Peterhead FC with kind donations from Morrisons and Strachans.

A spokesperson from Kirkburn Court said: “I would like to say a huge thank you on behalf of Kirkburn Court for our wonderful day out. Our residents thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

There is a huge amount of work goes into organising such events, which I think people often forget, so I just wanted to pass on our thanks as it is very much appreciated.”

Community liaison officer at PFC, Nat Porter, said: “It’s a great day out for some of the elderly people in our community, many of whom have no other Christmas day or night out to look forward to.

“The school choir were brilliant and the dance floor during the ‘boogie’ was constantly full.

“It was great to see.

“A huge thank you to Mary, Jim, board members and all the helpers for making it a super day.

“Also a big thank you to the local businesses which contributed to make the event possible,” he added.