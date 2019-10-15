Peterhead family 'overwhelmed' by support for toddler

A Peterhead family has been overwhelmed by support for their young daughter after a fundraiser smashed through its £15,000 target in less than a week.

Holly Shepherd came into the world fighting when she and her twin brother Jack were unexpectedly born at 29 weeks.

After almost two months in the neonatal unit, they were eventually allowed home to start their life with big brother George and parents Fiona and Jo.

However, Holly is now back in hospital once again having been diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer on September 6 at only 19 months old.

Holly is currently receiving chemotherapy locally, but will need to travel elsewhere - possibly abroad - to get further treatment.

With this in mind, a GoFundMe page was set up in a bid to raise £15,000 to help alleviate the financial day-to-day pressures facing the family.

And within a week of the page going live, they were overwhelmed with support from the Blue Toon with the target having been smashed and funds currently standing at £21,880 and continuing to grow daily.

As well as donations online, numerous fundraisers have been organised in a bid to add to the total.

In a post online, Fiona said: “We have no words for how unbelievable our little town is.“We could call it many things, but the support it offers when one of their own needs it is second to none.

“Everyone has been so incredibly kind and generous, from calls, messages and visits to fundraising, food parcels, offers of houses to stay in Aberdeen, and to have raised an absolutely incredible amount of money for Holly is just overwhelming.

“Never in a million years did we expect to be in this situation again, of being split up from the boys and Jo, and having to spend this length of time in hospital and Holly having to fight with everything she has, but you all have and will have made this time a little more stressless with your support and generosity.

“Thank you. Peterhead, you are unreal!”