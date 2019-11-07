Peterhead apprentice in the finals

A Peterhead based apprentice has been named as a finalist in this year’s Scottish Apprenticeship Awards,

Maureen Morgan is a finalist in the Modern Apprentice of the Year SCQF Level 6 category, which is in partnership with J.P. Morgan.

Maureen is an engineering Modern Apprentice at Sparrows, in Bridge of Don’s Murcar Industrial Estate.

Now in its 18th year, the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards bring together apprentices, employers and learning providers to celebrate the contributions apprenticeships make to the economy.

All 26 finalists will be travelling to the awards, which are being held this evening (Thursday) in Dundee’s Caird Hall, when the winners will be revealed. One will be named Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year 2019.

Winners will also be crowned in the Apprentice Ambassador of the Year category, which applauds those who champion apprenticeships.