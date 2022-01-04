Over £500 worth of prizes to be won on Peterhead town centre trail

The fun Peterhead town centre trail offers a wide range of prizes.

The ‘Santa Needs You!’ Augmented Reality (AR) Trail is positioned around the town centre with 25 cute festive animals to find.

And there’s over £500 worth of prizes to be won, including an XBOX 360 X Series, Nintendo Switch and a host of vouchers and prizes from town centre shops.

The 25 creatures have been specially commissioned for the trail and have been modelled in 3D for augmented reality, ‘Pokémon Go’ style.

Leslie Forsyth, manager of Rediscover Peterhead, said: “This is a fun opportunity to visit the town centre, collect the characters, see what the town centre has to offer and support local businesses.”

The trail takes about 45 minutes to complete but can be done in more than one visit. It’s free for families and groups to take part, and they win an e-book at the end that concludes the story. The trail is contactless thanks to its cutting edge QR code, web-based platform, and anyone with a smartphone should be able to take part.

The use of augmented reality means players can not only discover the characters in participating businesses windows, but they actually get to see them burst to life right in front of them.

The idea behind the event is to encourage families to come into the centre with a safe, socially distanced and ambitious event.