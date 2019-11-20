North-east MSP hosts first workplace menopause policy event

Women from across the North-east met to discuss a workplace menopause policy recently after constituency MSP Gillian Martin arranged the event.

Ms Martin hosted local women, to hear their views on how to improve support for women experiencing menopause in the workplace.

Gillian Martin MSP has been campaigning for a workplace menopause policy over the last year and has previously written to NHS Grampian and Aberdeenshire Council.

One of the top priorities for the local MSP was setting up a meeting to include women in the discussion and enable them to add their voices.

The Aberdeenshire East MSP said: “I’m delighted that so many local women came out to share their views and experiences of menopause in the workplace.

“This conversation is long overdue and will hopefully be the first of many. There are no quick fixes, but I am heartened that we are beginning to take this discussion seriously.

“A lot of progress has been made in a short space of time, but of course, more has to be done and I firmly believe that like any physical or mental health issue employers have a duty of care to support staff.”