New traffic island to be installed on Peterhead street as part of Community Choices process

The new traffic island will be installed at West Road, near its junction with Eden Drive.

Six projects received funding for local improvements in Peterhead early last year as part of the Community Choices initiative.

Overseen by a partnership between Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead Community Council, it encouraged local people to come together to decide how public money should be spent in their communities.

Following an appeal to community groups and organisations to suggest ideas for the ‘Peterhead Decides’ scheme, more than 2,000 votes were cast supporting which local roads and landscape projects they wanted to see developed over the coming months.

The winning initiatives included submissions from Peterhead Civic Pride, the local branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland and Peterhead Men’s Shed.

While the Covid pandemic had an impact on progress of some of the activities, Aberdeenshire Council has now confirmed that work on the £10,000 scheme to install a new traffic island on West Road will start on Monday, September 27, and take around two weeks to complete.

There was significant support for the crossing point during the funding process as it will aid pedestrians wishing to cross at Strawberry Bank.

In the interests of public safety, the council will close West Road and prohibit parking from Petergrange Road to Glendale Road during the works.

Access will be provided vehicles requiring access to properties but may be subject to delay until the road is cleared of construction plant to allow safe passage through the works.

Councillor Norman Smith, Chair of the Buchan Area Committee, said: “It was tremendous to see so many people getting involved in the Peterhead Decides process and highlighting what projects were important for them.

“While the pandemic has clearly had an impact on some of the projects, I am delighted that this traffic island is now being installed.