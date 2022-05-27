New Street Pastor has been commissioned in Peterhead

Peterhead Street Pastors have added to their ranks

The event was carried out by Chris Jewell, CEO of the charity Ascension Trust Scotland which oversees Street, Rail, School and Response Pastors across Scotland.

Street Pastors have been operating in Peterhead since 2013, backed by a number of local churches.

Liz Strachan, the Street Pastor coordinator in Peterhead, said: “It was really good to be able to commission another Street Pastor and to welcome her into the SP family at last, having been delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

" We have now been back out in the town centre as Street Pastors, listening, caring and helping since February and have had some interesting conversations with people who want to share their experiences with us

"There is little doubt t hat there is a major increase in mental health issues nationally as part of the pandemic. We have been able to listen, chat and where appropriate, signpost people for specialist help.’

Street Pastors come from a variety of Christian denominations and work together for the benefit of the local community.

Further information on what they do is available at www.scotland.ascensiontrust.org.uk