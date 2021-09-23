New electric vehicle provides free transport in rural Buchan

The new Be-Link'd electric vehicle is available to provide transport to people in the Central Buchan area.

The transport service, Be-Link’D, which uses an electric seven-seat, accessible vehicle, is available Monday to Friday with pick-ups from 9am and last drop off at 3.30pm.

The free service operated by Buchan Dial-a-Community Bus is designed to help meet the needs of people who cannot access suitable transport because of existing bus times, accessibility or cost.

Collections and drop-offs can be to or from work, a public place or a home address, as long as it is within the Central Buchan area.

To mark the unveiling of the Be-Link’d vehicle, anyone who uses the vehicle will be entered into a monthly draw to win £30 worth of gift vouchers during the months of October, November and December.

Councillor Norman Smith, who represents the Central Buchan ward on Aberdeenshire Council, believes the service could prove to be invaluable to people who do not have access to an alternative mode of transport, and he encouraged the public to make good use of the free service.

He said: “I would like to congratulate Dial-a-Bus for this addition to their fleet.

“This is a pilot project and needs to be used or it may be lost. Hopefully, it will go from strength to strength for foreseeable future.”

The vehicle has been funded by the Vattenfall UK Unlock our Future Funds.

Steven Wares, operations and maintenance manager at the Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm, said: "This project could be a model for other communities to follow in finding ways to making low carbon community travel possible.

"We congratulate everyone involved in bringing this scheme to life .”

The service, funded by Fairer Aberdeenshire Fund, has been led and developed by several c ommunity p lanning partners including Aberdeenshire Council, NHS Grampian, Buchan Development Partnership, Foyer and the Department of Work and Pensions.