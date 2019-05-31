National awards for Peterhead salon

A Peterhead beauty salon has been awarded two national accolades at two separate award ceremonies.

Senoritas, located on the town’s Broad Street, received the ‘Best Beauty Treatments in Scotland’ accolade at the Scottish Business Awards in Glasgow on Sunday, May 26.

Meanwhile on the same day it won ‘Make Up Salon of the Year’ for Scotland at the national Official Make-Up Awards that were held in Manchester.

Senoritas owner Heather McGee told the Buchanie that she “never ever expected to win” both awards.

Heather initially started up Senoritas at St Peter Street on her own and won awards in the past but after moving to Broad Street she now has a team of 11 who are all celebrating their recent award success.

Heather said: “I never thought for one minute we would be walking away with the accolade for ‘Best Beauty Treatments in Scotland’ and to win in Manchester on the same night for ‘Best Make Up Salon’ in Scotland was unbelievable.

“All the girls at the salon are an absolute pleasure to work with and can’t thank them enough for choosing Senoritas salon.”

Heather added: “Senoritas has grown far bigger then I ever imagined and can’t wait to see what happens next.

“I would love to have my own range of branded Senoritas products and I’m looking to offer more beauty treatments to my students at my beauty academy too.

“This is something that I will be looking into in the next few months and hopefully I’ll get more in to retail.”

A spokesperson for the Official Make- Up Awards, said: “We are very delighted to have welcomed such great finalists and winners at the second Official Make-Up Awards 2019.

“It was a very inspiring night dedicated to those who have spent their whole career in making people look beautiful.

“We would like to congratulate all of the finalists and winners for their achievements.”