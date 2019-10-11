More than 75,000 people in Aberdeenshire among the most vulnerable to be hit by Brexit

New data released shows that more than 75,000 people in the North-east are among the most vulnerable to the impact of Brexit- prompting more calls for the UK Government to take urgent action.

The Local Level Brexit Vulnerabilities in Scotland report also finds that 29% of datazones in Aberdeenshire are among the most vulnerable 20% to the impact of Brexit. That equates to 78,760 people, the third highest number overall in Scotland.

Many of the areas at greatest risk from the impact of Brexit are in the North-east, a new analysis finds. The analysis breaks the map of Scotland down into 7,000 geographical units called datazones.

Across these datazones a series of factors that put communities at risk to Brexit, not just a ‘no deal’ Brexit, have been plotted.

These factors include: access to services, what share of the population is of working age, income deprivation, workers in Brexit-sensitive industries, EU worker migration and how many EU payments are received.

The resulting map of vulnerabilities shows a higher concentration of the most at-risk datazones in remote and rural locations.

The report is being released with an interactive online Brexit Vulnerabilities Index Map, which can be used by local authorities and other organisations as a tool to help plan for Brexit.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP, Stewart Stevenson, said: “This report and analysis is alarming for the people of the North-east.

“It shows that rural and remote areas Scotland will be among the hardest hit by any Tory-led Brexit and more than 75,000 local to Aberdeenshire.

“Scotland’s people, economy, and businesses will be especially impacted by a calamitous ‘no deal’ Brexit, and I urge the UK Government to rule it out now.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP, Gillian Martin, added: “We always knew that Brexit could be damaging to the North-East, but this analysis lays out in stark terms how vulnerable the communities and businesses I represent are to its impact.

“As a responsible government, the Scottish Government is already doing what they can to mitigate and minimise its impact: this study only underlines the scale of that task and the recklessness of the UK Government in continuing to pursue Brexit at any cost.”