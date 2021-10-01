Meet Police Scotland's new inspector for the Buchan area

Inspector Rory Campbell is looking forward to engaging with the local community.

Insp Campbell has 15 years’ service and has been based in North Aberdeenshire throughout his career.

A proud native of the area – he was brought up in Fraserburgh, went to Fraserburgh Academy, before attending at Aberdeen University – he is very passionate about delivering the best possible policing service to the community.

Insp Campbell said: “I am very happy to be given this opportunity to work in the Buchan area again having served three years at the old police office in Peterhead from 2010 to 2013 as a uniformed officer and Proactive Unit officer, and then latterly in CID as a Detective Constable.

“I started in 2006, based at Banff, and thereafter moved to Peterhead, before moving to CID based at Fraserburgh. In 2015, I was promoted to a uniformed Sergeant based at Fraserburgh and stayed in this role for two years. I was involved in a number of local initiatives tackling the local priorities for the area such as drugs and anti-social behaviour, and violence reduction.

“At the end of 2017, I moved to the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit covering North Aberdeenshire. I was involved in working closely with our partners in social work, organising local safer street initiatives tackling violence fuelled by alcohol and substance misuse. During this role I was also involved in the management of high risk violent offenders in the community following their releases from prison. In 2019, I became the Detective Sergeant of the CID Proactive unit covering the North Aberdeenshire area, tackling acquisitive crime and county lines drug dealing. I worked very closely with partner agencies in relation to targeting county line drug dealers and supporting victims of cuckooing.

“I am very passionate when it comes to dealing with victims who have been targeted due to their addictions and vulnerabilities and during my time in this role we managed to help a number of individuals get the help and support needed to start a new life away from the drug scene.

“In 2020, I became the Detective Sergeant of the Public Protection Unit again covering the North Aberdeenshire area. In this role, I investigated reports of serious sexual offences along with reports of offences involving adult and child protection concerns.”

A firm believer that police officers should be accessible, visible and approachable, Insp Campbell aims to increase high visibility foot patrols across Buchan.