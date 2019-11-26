Meet Kitty McGritty and the rest of the Aberdeenshire team

Forget Boaty McBoatface...meet Gritterasaurus, Kitty McGritty, Icy Spicy and Grittings Got Talent!

Aberdeenshire Council’s fleet of gritters covering the Buchan area have been given the dazzling new names following a competition involving primary school pupils across the area.

The council launched the competition at the end of October offering the Shire’s 152 schools the chance to name the region’s 32 main gritters.

There was a tremendous response, and the five winning names for the Buchan gritters were selected as above.

Across the Shire, winning names in Banff & Buchan were The Grittinator, The Nitty Gritty, Gritie Express, Far’s A the Sna and Frosty the Snow Van, while in Marr the winners were Plougher O’ Scotland The BFG, Gritty McGrit Grit, Gritty Greta, Girt-Zilla, Snow Slayer, Spready the Eagle, Gritty Bitty, Benna-Skit and Vincent Van Grit.

Formartine’s top names were Sir Chilly Connolly, The Gritalow, The Big Yin, Gritta Thawberg and Sleeting Beauty.

In Kincardine & Mearns they were Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, Grit the Road Jac, The Grittiest Snowman and Spready Gonzales. Garioch’s top names were Thaw Patrol, Alexander the Grit, Gritney Gears and Haddo Nuff O the Sna!

The competition coincided with the launch of the council’s winter resilience campaign. With the days getting shorter and temperatures starting to fall, the Roads Service is gearing up to ensure the safety of residents travelling throughout Aberdeenshire.

The council’s entire fleet of 54 gritters, support vehicles and more than 200 dedicated roads staff are poised to keep the area moving this winter.