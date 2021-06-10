Maud youngster Isabelle's fundraising fling for charity

Isabelle flings herself into action to raise funds for Maud Primary.

Isabelle Curno (11) started out in her fundraising quest back in 2017 when she completed a step count challenge, some 30,000 steps in 12 hours, to raise cash for Cancer Research in honour of her grandad who died from the disease on Christmas Eve in 2015.

She said at the time: “I don't want any other children to miss their grandads like I do. I want to give some money to people to help them make some medicine.”

From there she started organising fundraising stalls, saving all her pocket money to buy items to sell, doing car boot sales, selling old/outgrown items on Facebook selling pages and eBay, plus lots more.

Due to the pandemic, her stalls had to be cancelled last year so instead she held lucky dips, raising money for va rious charities and donating prizes to other people’s too.

This year, as she is moving up to the academy in August, Isabelle decided to hold one last fundraising fling for Maud Primary and so, on May 22, she went down to the Highland Fling Bungee and did a sponsored bridge swing.

She had to free fall 15 metres then swing in a huge arc high above the River Garry.

She loved it and in the process raised an impressive £460 for the school, while a further £100 was donated to her Cancer Research Justgviing page.

Parents John and Georgie said: “She paid for the swing herself out of her birthday and Christmas m oney, so everything raised went to the funds.

"She never takes anything out, all monies raised are donated.

"She even pays for any stall fees herself and doesn’t get huge amounts of pocket money either – £2.50 per week but she can do extra chores to make more.”

Isabelle has now raised and donated more than £4500 to charity, plus some gift aid to various other charities and local and individual causes.