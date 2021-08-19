Man (77) dies after falling from scaffolding in Peterhead
A 77-year-old man has died, and another man, also 77, has suffered serious injuries after falling from scaffolding in Merchant Street, Peterhead.
Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday (Wednesday, August 18) at 3pm after receiving reports that two men had fallen to the ground.
An air ambulance was at the scene along with police and firefighters. However, one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021.
“A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another 77-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
“The Health and Safety Executive has been made aware and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."