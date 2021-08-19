Man (77) dies after falling from scaffolding in Peterhead

Emergency services were called, but sadly one of the two men who had fallen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday (Wednesday, August 18) at 3pm after receiving reports that two men had fallen to the ground.

An air ambulance was at the scene along with police and firefighters. However, one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of two men having fallen from scaffolding on Merchant Street in Peterhead around 3pm on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021.

“A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another 77-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.