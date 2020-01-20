KT Tunstall kicks off Lidl Live tour in Aberdeen

Scots rocker KT Tunstall performed to hundreds of fans in Aberdeen on Saturday as part of a Scottish charity tour in celebration of Lidl’s 100th store opening.

The concert, which took place at the city's Beach Ballroom is part of a week-long, nationwide tour with gigs in Strathpeffer, Ayr and Edinburgh.

As part of Lidl Live, the pop rocker’s fun-filled tour of music and food also features visits to Lidl stores, local schools and the retailer’s Scottish suppliers.

Relishing the opportunity to return to her roots, the star has found time for the evening concerts in a busy schedule between supporting pop rock duo Hall & Oates at Madison Square Gardens and joining 80’s legend Rick Astley’s UK tour in the Spring.

Lidl’s 100th store will open in North End Park, Cowdenbeath on Saturday, January 25.