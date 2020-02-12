Join Relay for Life Peterhead

It may be a few months away, but plans for this year's Peterhead Relay for Life are now well in hand.

This year's Relay will be held in the town's Lord Catto Park on July 4 and 5, and more teams than ever are expected to head along for the 24-hour marathon.

In the lead-up to the Relay, teams made up of friends, families or colleagues fundraise for Cancer Research UK which does tremendous life-saving work. Then, the teams unite at the weekend-long event where team members take it in turn to walk around the track to show that together we'll do whatever it takes to beat cancer.

The event begins with an opening ceremony where a cancer survivor tells their story. Then all the survivors lead the teams in an opening lap before going into the marquee for a reception. There is a very enthusiastic entertainment team who make the day fun with various activities and games.

A Candle of Hope ceremony takes place at 11pm. This is a reflective time where we remember those we have lost to cancer, honour those who have survived cancer and have a hope for those going through cancer treatment. The relay closes at 11am on Sunday morning with a total reveal of the fundraising done so far.

By starting or joining a Relay for Life team, and fundraising, you will help bring us a step closer to beating cancer.

Anyone who is a survivor is invited to join the event, and there is still time to sign up a team for the Relay in July.

A team meeting will be held on Thursday, February 20, at Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club at 7.30pm when you will be able to get a taste of what Relay is all about and meet lots of other people who want to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

If you can't make the meeting, but want to know more, then you can contact event chair, Lorraine Coleman, at locoleman1962@gmail.com or give her a call on 07928 342619. You can also find them on Facebook under 'Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Peterhead'.