Isabelle aiming to reach fundrasing target

A Maud School pupil has continued her fundraising efforts in memory of her late grandad.

Isabelle Curno (9) has now raised a total of £2,402.

She had stalls at two Christmas Fayres to raise funds for Bairnecessities Baby Bank and has continued to sell pre-loved toys and has also donated pocket money.

She wants to hit the £2,500 target so she will have another stall at this year’s Maud School Coffee Evening on Thursday, May 9 from 5.30-7.30pm.

Isabelle’s dad John said: “Last year Isabelle and her sister Elinor asked for a birthday party with a difference, instead of inviting a few friends, they worked out that for around the same cost as ten friends bowling, we could book The Critter Keeper to come to the school and do a show for all of the kids.

“He went down so well, that since Christmas, Isabelle has been saving her pocket money and we have booked him to come to the coffee evening with a snake, anyone can have their photo taken with the snake for a donation to the school’s IT fund.

“She has been saving more pocket money, so that she will have a few pocket money toys to sell too.”