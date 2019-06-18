Grants for local community facilities

Nine community groups in the Peterhead area have received a grant from an energy company to help improve local community facilities.

NorthConnect, the developers behind a proposed electricity superhighway connecting the North-East and Norway, set up a fund for the benefit of people in the local area.

Head of Permitting & Agreements, Richard Blanchfield said: “I am delighted that the Fund Panel has been able to support nine different groups who are seeking to improve the facilities available to local people in their area. We hope that the grants made will have a lasting benefit locally.”

The St Fergus Community Pitch received £1,500 to help install solar panels on the roof of the community pitch changing rooms, making them self-sufficient in electricity.

Hatton Public Playing Field and Public Hall got £900 towards replacing the kitchen’s fridge-freezer and range cooker in order to bring them up to modern requirements and standards.

Meanwhile the Hatton Amateur Theatrical Society won £1,500 to contribute to the cost of a free-standing, overhead lighting gantry.

Peterhead Civic Pride got £1,500 to help create a small sensory garden in a corner of the Landale Road Gardens.

The Aden Community Allotment Association was given £1,500 to purchase equipment to form a tool bank which allotment plot-holders and volunteers can borrow from at no cost.

The Collieston Community Development Group got £1,145.60 to contribute to the purchase of a Sunshine Gym Cardio Workout Package at an outdoor gym.

Peterhead Area Community Trust won £1,500 to contribute to the Barclay Park Pavilion refurbishment, including wireless connection, sanitary equipment and kitchen equipment.

Boddam Recreation Trust was given £500 towards the costs of upgrading the lighting and security locks in the Pavilion and to carry out EICR and PAT testing.

And finally Rediscover Peterhead got £1,200 towards using local artists to create public art on approximately 10 doors/doorways in the centre of Peterhead.