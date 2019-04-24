Freedom prayer event for charity

A prayer event, open to all denominations, is being held in Peterhead next week to support Christian addiction charity Teen Challenge North East Scotland.

Teen Challenge is organising ‘Freedom Prayer’ at the town’s Apex Church on Chapel Street at 7pm on Thursday, May 2.

The event will provide information for those with a heart for prayer to thoughtfully pray for the work of Teen Challenge, which helps men and women break free from addiction to live clean, free lives.

Teen Challenge North East Scotland’s Communications Coordinator, Paul Beaton, commented: “We’re excited to be bringing Freedom Prayer to Peterhead and connecting with local churches to support our work with prayer.

“This is open to anyone with a heart for prayer and we will be showing respect to all denominations, with the emphasis being placed on providing information to allow people to continue to thoughtfully pray for our work.

“We’re looking forward to a great evening, which will also feature music and a short, inspiring message, and we’d encourage anyone interested to come along.”

Teen Challenge North East Scotland operates two residential centres; its women’s recovery home, Benaiah, near Mintlaw, and men’s centre, Sunnybrae, near Fyvie.

At the centres, residents complete the charity’s faith-based programme, which is made up of a balanced mix of class-based studies, counselling sessions, personal reflection, work duties and recreation, helping students to become physically, emotionally and spiritually whole.

Both recovery homes are located in rural Aberdeenshire settings, offering peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.