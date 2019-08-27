Fraserburgh sisters rescue man and child in trouble at sea

Two Fraserburgh sisters have been hailed heroes after rescuing a man and a child from the sea just off the coast.

Teenagers Isla and Eilidh Noble, both pupils at Fraserburgh Academy, had been enjoying some time in the water at the beach at the Waters of Philorth late yesterday afternoon when they heard shouting.

Rescuers Isla and Eilidh Noble with Keith Gray who helped bring the man and child ashore. Picture: Brochophotohouse

Initially the sisters thought the man was playing with his child on his shoulders, but soon realised he was dangerously out of his depth.

The brave pair then swam out with an inflatable lilo which they used to bring the man and child back to shore.

Onlooker Keith Gray, who had been enjoying a picnic at the local beauty spot with his family, raced into the water to assist the girls.

Although the child was uninjured, the man passed out, prompting Isla to phone 999 for the Coastguard.

The man and child were airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Brochophotohouse

By another stroke of good luck, nurse Sophie Ross had been walking on the beach when she heard cries for help.

She said: “The young lass had pulled the fellow out of the water and he was on the lilo. We put him in the recovery position and got him to cough up some sea water, checked his pulse and breathing and kept the coastguard up to date with his condition until they arrived.”

Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene and after several minutes the man regained consciousness and, although still very weak and strapped into his stretcher, managed to lift his oxygen mask and thank his rescuers before being airlifted to hospital.

Fraserburgh Lifeboat crewman Billy Watson said: "Once again the dangers of swimming in our seas have been highlighted and we advise everyone to be very careful when having fun at the coast.

"Isla, Elidh and Keith did brilliant. The girls, for being so young and springing into action and having the presence of mind to phone the Coastguard and calmly give them the details of the incident, enabled the emergency services including ourselves to respond and arrive so quickly.

"Make no mistake, their presence and actions today made all the difference. They all deserve medals."