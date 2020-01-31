Defibrillator donated to Peterhead Mission building

A brand new defibrillator has been installed at Peterhead’s Fishermen’s Mission building thanks to the fundraising efforts of a local group.

The Community Works group is raising money to benefit and bless the local community and managed to raise a staggering £1,500 to purchase the defibrillator.

First Aid instructor Peter Cowe shows port mission officer Sandy Garvock how to use the defibrillator.

Group member Andrew Buchan took part in last year’s Scottish Week Bay Swim and secured sponsorship for his efforts, raising the fantastic sum.

Andrew told the Buchanie: “Our group saw the need for a defibrillator at the Mission and so we took on the task of raising money for the cause.

“I decided to do the bay swim only a couple of days before it happened and was so grateful for all the donations we received from individuals and companies. We can’t thank everyone enough.”

Andrew said the defibrillator had been installed at the lobby of the building and training on the device will be delivered by qualified First Aid instructor Peter Cowe of 3C Training Solutions.

Andrew Buchan successfully completed the Scottish Week bay swim to raise funds for the defibrillator.

Anyone wishing to learning how to use the equipment should get in touch with Superintendent Steve Murray at the Mission.

Supt Murray said: “This is a wonderful addition to the building and vital in saving lives.

“The machine will be accessible 24 hours a day for anyone who may require it.

“I’d like to thank the Community Works group for this donation.”