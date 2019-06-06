Charity lorry collections to end

A north-based charity is terminating its monthly collection of donated goods in Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Blythswood Care’s Round Scotland collection lorry will make its final call on Thursday, June 13.

Operations manager Ian Matheson said: “We’ve had tremendous support from the public for many years, for which we are very grateful. But for the sake of the people who depend on our projects we must always review how we operate so that we are making best use of the resources available to us.”

Blythswood’s charity shops will continue to serve as collection points for donations of used goods.

The charity’s website www.blythswood.org includes shop locations and also lists collection banks.

Collections of reusable furniture may be possible, to enquire please call 01349 830 777.

The Christian organisation supports educational and community projects in Europe, Africa and Asia and runs foodbanks in the Highlands and Edinburgh.

To some it is best known for its annual Shoe Box Appeal which last year raised 107,000 gift-filled boxes which were distributed in eight countries from Albania to Ukraine.

Ian added: “We will continue to collect shoeboxes from every part of Scotland in November each year."