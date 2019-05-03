Charity issues appeal after rabbit found in plastic bag

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a rabbit was discovered in a plastic bag in the Mintlaw area.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted by a member of the public who found the rabbit on Tuesday, April 30 in a ditch.

Manager of the Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming centre in Aberdeen, Graeme Innes said, “It’s very lucky a member of the public found this rabbit.

“The mini lop type rabbit was found in a plastic bag, in a ditch so could have easily been missed.

“He has been named Bernie by the staff and was discovered to have an identification ring but part of the code is illegible so we are unable to trace this.

“If anyone in the area recognises the rabbits, or has any information, we would urge them to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”