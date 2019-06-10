Carers invited to celebrate Carers Week at Aden

Quarriers is inviting carers to celebrate Carers Week at Aden Park Carers’ Garden.

The Carers Week event will take place tomorrow (Tuesday, June 11) and offers the opportunity for carers to connect with each other, enjoy some craft activities and hear about plans to overhaul Aden Park Carers’ Garden.

Carers will also have the opportunity to share ideas about how they would like to see the garden develop.

The Carers’ Garden was initially created 16 years ago as a space where people who look after others can go to enjoy a moment of tranquillity in nature.

However, the garden had become overgrown and was in poor condition until last year when a partnership group was formed between Quarriers Aberdeenshire Carer Service, Aberdeenshire Council, SAMH Cultivate – MyLifeDynamic project and Friends of Aden Country Park who have taken up the challenge of restoring the garden. It has also has been entered into this year’s Keep Scotland Beautiful ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ competition.

The Carers Event will include stone painting which will then be placed in the garden, a produce stand, a visit to the garden to see progress so far and refreshments in Aden theatre where Carers will have the opportunity to put forward fundraising ideas and give their views on how the garden can develop.

Joanna McPherson, Service Co-ordinator for Quarriers’ Aberdeenshire Carers Support Service, said: “The Carers’ Garden is a fantastic place and with the backing of carers and local support the garden can flourish again and fulfil its original ideal of providing a beautiful space for relaxation and contemplation.”

Justine Tough, Skills Development and Events Officer for Aden Country Park said, "The recent transformation of the carers’ garden has created the perfect space for carers to enjoy. This event is a fantastic opportunity for carers to connect and enjoy the tranquillity of the beautiful carers’ garden at Aden Country Park."

The event will take place from 11am until 2pm at the Carers’ Garden within Aden Country Park in Mintlaw and all local carers are welcome to attend.

To support the work to restore the garden please contact Linda Camilli on 01467 538700 or 07812 228437.