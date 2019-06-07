Care home holds Well Being Week

A New Deer care home was a hive of activity last month as it held a Well Being Week.

The week aimed to promote the physical, social, emotional and spititual well-being of its residents.

The programme included two exercise sessions, a church service, a walk down memory lane, Conversation Café, coffee morning, a baking class and two pamper sessions including foot and hand massage.

Residents enjoyed a Community Sing-a-long, musical entertainment and a visit from New Deer Primary School.

The week concluded with The Grand Finale with Staff performing a synchronized exercise routine to Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ and other songs.

Each resident received a certificate of participation and a medal.

Activity coordinator Liz Gerrie said: “There were special moments as residents took part in the activities of their choice, some doing things for the very first time.

“The Culsh House Staff Team pulled together to deliver an exceptional week of activities for residents.

“It’s always rewarding to go the extra mile to see the smiles and hear the laughter.”