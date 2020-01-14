Cameras return to north-east ports

The cameras have returned to Peterhead and Fraserburgh to capture the lives of the people working at sea and on land to put fish on our plates

Focused on the two fishing ports, the second series of Fish Town provides a compelling insight into a community that relies on the success of the boats returning from their frequently challenging trawls on the North Sea.

In this first episode which airs on Monday, skipper James West heads out in search of prawns. His new trawler, the Westro, has cost £2 million so the pressure is on to make catches that will consistently bring high returns. After a series of small catches, the crew work in the dark in a bid to increase their haul before returning to port.

Meanwhile in Fraserburgh, scientist Aisling joins the crew of the Zenith to collect data for the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation. Skipper Adam Robertson is sceptical of the old nautical superstition that women on board can bring bad luck and is happy for Aisling to carry out her important scientific work.

Back on dry land, fishmonger Stephen Bruce is up early to join the auction at the Peterhead fish market before driving around the nearby communities with his van full of the freshest produce.

Fish Town is a Firecrest Film series for BBC One Scotland. The first episode of the new series will be aired on Monday, January 20 at 7.30pm.