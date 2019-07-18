‘Build Your Future’ Challenge for North-east secondary pupils

North-east secondary pupils are being encouraged to consider a career in the construction industry with the launch of the ‘Build Your Future’ challenge.

Grampian Construction Training and the Construction Industry Training Board are working with several key partners to launch a series of construction, engineering and building services challenges to highlight the varied and exciting careers within the sector to S2 pupils in the North-east.

The team continues to offer the ‘Bridge Building’ construction challenge for primary schools which was launched last year.

But the ‘Build Your Future’ challenge is aimed at engaging with secondary pupils as they decide which subjects to take for the first time, and think about where these choices might lead them.

Creative marketing and events agency, Mearns & Gill, is supporting with the event management of the challenge which will see every every secondary school in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City invited to submit a team of ten pupils to participate.

The initial half-day heats will take place in October and November at colleges, universities and businesses throughout the North-east.

Michelle Forth, chair of Aberdeen Association of Construction Professionals said: “We are delighted to be able to bring this new incentive to the North-east of Scotland.

“For several years now, different groups have been working on a range of projects to engage with pupils at an early stage, and our hope is that this challenge offers one platform for each of these groups to come together.

"This will in turn allow us to demonstrate the diverse and exciting range of career opportunities available within construction, and to familiarise students with different learning and working environments.”

Jim Buchan, chair of Grampian Construction Training, said: “We are committed to improving and increasing training within the industry and works closely with industry to identify individual and group training needs and produce bespoke training programmes.

“This challenge allows us to bring together schools, colleges, universities and potential employers, in a way that allows us to introduce the construction sector in a fun and exciting way whilst addressing the stereotypes that are still prevalent."