Buchan's nail, lash and brow specialists head to finals

Buchan women must be among the most beautiful in the area given that there are no less than nine finalists from the local area named in the inaugural Nails Brows and Lashes Awards taking place this weekend.

The Scottish NBL Awards are an exclusive celebration of those who take care of our nails, brows and lashes, three features that are an integral part of our appearance.

The awards are organised by Creative Oceanic, but voted for by the public who have been nominating their favourite salons and go-to professionals.

The sole aim of the awards is to recognise chic and elegant salons with superstar crew of

professionals that provide bespoke experiences to their clients, following the latest trends and

techniques.

The awards will be held on Sunday (November 17) at Glasgow's Marriott Hotel and our local finalists are as follows:

Nail Technician of the Year - Maria Fulton (Aqueous), Zara Tait (Beauty by Zara), Becca Burnett (Becca's Beauty), Nicola Rhind (Nicola's Beauty Parlour).

Brow Expert of the Year - Ashton's Beauty Bar (Peterhead). Beauty by Angela (Longside).

Beauty Team of the Year - Sheer Beauty (Peterhead).

Lash Lift Specialists of the Year - Kalon Beauty Clinic (Longside).

Henna Brow Specialist of the Year - Tasha Forrest (Beauty by Tasha, Peterhead).

A spokesperson for The Scottish NBL Awards 2019 said: "These awards are an excellent opportunity to showcase those who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity and care for the client and have successfully established their presence in this competitive industry with their dedication to the best."