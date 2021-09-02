Buchan Covid response group is an inspiration

Strengthening Our Buchan Response provided assistance to many throughout lockdown.

Strengthening our Buchan Response was named as one of three joint winners of the Covid-19 Response Award, an extra category added to celebrate the way communities have supported each other throughout the pandemic.

Fittingly, Professor Jason Leitch, the National Clinical Director, was given the task of revealing the winners of the award during last Thursday’s live-streamed ceremony.

Mr Leitch said: “It was a huge pleasure to be asked to hand out the Covid-19 Response Award.”

He praised the “incredible resilience” and “amazing efforts” of the many groups throughout Aberdeenshire, adding: “Having spoken to some of the judging panel, I am aware that the nominations in this category were vast and very impressive.

"The panel members were determined to do their bit to say a special thank you for all the individual and community efforts we have seen across Aberdeenshire during this time.”

He then revealed the judges had decided it was too hard to separate the extraordinary work of all of the finalists – The Larder Portlethen, Portsoy Area Action Team and Strengthening our Buchan Response – so they agreed to make them all winners.

At the start of the 2020 lockdown, many communities rallied to pull together to ensure that no member of their community was left isolated and in need of help.

All three finalists in the Covid-19 Response category were declared joint award winners.

In Buchan, a number of these groups came together under the banner 'Strengthening our Buchan Response’ and over the following 12 months organised volunteers far and wide to meet local needs.

As a group they worked with other services – including the NHS, Fire, Police, the local Rural Partnership and Aberdeenshire Council – to ensure that links were in place for support as part of keeping communities safe.

Some of what they did included setting up Whatsapp groups for volunteers, organising social media campaigns, distributing information leaflets and organising regular Covid Newsletters.

They helped secure funding for food supplies, arranged PPE and supported calls for assistance through the Grampian Coronavirus Assistance Hub.

Strengthening Our Buchan Response helped with deliveries of food and household items to people who were isolating.

The group’s members helped right across Buchan througout the pandemic, cementing themselves as a lifeline for the whole area.

This was the second that the Inspiring Aberdeenshire Awards had been streamed online, and they were again hosted by journalist and radio presenter Fiona Stalker, and the Provost of Aberdeenshire, Councillor Bill Howatson.

Cllr Howatson said: “It never fails to amaze me that year in and year out we hear about astonishing people doing astonishing things. People whose work we are not aware of, but they go the extra mile all over Aberdeenshire to help each other and their communities.

"To mark the Covid efforts this year was especially important, given all we have been through, and I was delighted that Professor Leitch joined us to hand out that award.

The online awards ceremony was hosted by Fiona Stalker and Provost Bill Howatson.