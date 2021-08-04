Body found in St Fergus in search for missing Crimond man

Mark Russell (45) had been missing for more than a week.

Mark Russell (45) had not been seen since the afternoon of Saturday, July 24, and had not been in contact with his family and friends. He was reported missing to police last Wednesday, July 28.

Following appeals, police did receive details of other potential sightings of Mark.

However, on Tuesday evening, police reported the body of a man has been found in the St Fergus area.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but Mark’s family have been informed.