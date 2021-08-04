Body found in St Fergus in search for missing Crimond man
Police officers trying to trace a man missing from his home in Crimond for more than a week have confirmed that a body has been found during searches in the St Fergus area.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 8:55 am
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 9:05 am
Mark Russell (45) had not been seen since the afternoon of Saturday, July 24, and had not been in contact with his family and friends. He was reported missing to police last Wednesday, July 28.
Following appeals, police did receive details of other potential sightings of Mark.
However, on Tuesday evening, police reported the body of a man has been found in the St Fergus area.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but Mark’s family have been informed.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.