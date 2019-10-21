Banff and Buchan MP welcomes Shell 'carbon credit' initiative for motorists

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has welcomed a new initiative from Shell to off-set customers' fuel emissions when they fill up their vehicles at local petrol stations.

The energy giant launched the campaign in response to a recent survey which showed that 71% of people in the UK want to reduce their carbon footprint.

Under the new scheme, Shell will provide "carbon credits" to drivers offset the emissions from the production, delivery and use of the fuel.

Each carbon credit represents the avoidance or removal of greenhouse gases equivalent to one tonne of CO2.

Shell is purchasing the credits from certified projects in both the UK and around the world which protect, transform or restore natural ecosystems.

Shell has also entered into a partnership with Forestry Land Scotland, which will involve the planting or regeneration of one million trees.

Scottish Conservative MP Mr Duguid, who worked for 25 years in the oil and gas industry, said: "We are all becoming increasingly aware of the need to do more to help reduce carbon emissions.

"Projects like these alone will not fix all the problems in the world, but they are a small step in the right direction.

"I am pleased to see an oil major like Shell taking responsibility and helping customers understand the impact they are having on the environment - and helping them do something about it.

"The oil and gas industry is taking a responsible approach to climate change and the transition that we all need to make away from a reliance on fossil fuels.

"That will take time, however. As a society, we are still hugely dependent on oil and natural gas - and we cannot end up in a situation where we need to import all our energy.

"In the meantime, we can all look to make changes to our behaviour and I know the UK Government is fully committed to meeting its 'net-zero' emissions target by 2050."