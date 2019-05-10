Asda funding for local groups

Asda Peterhead has presented three local causes with money from its Local Impact Fund.
The recipents included one school and two sport groups.
Peterhead Central School was presented with £200 that will be used to provide school uniform to pupils from low-income families.
The school came up with the idea to take away pressure and stress from parents.
Meanwhile Buchan Netball Club was given £400 that will be used to purchase Netball kit team dresses for the girls.
Finally Peterhead Athletics Club was awarded £600 that will be used to purchase soft shell jackets for its members to wear during competitions and highland games kit.